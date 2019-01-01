Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Life Time Group Hldgs
Life Time Group Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE: LTH) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting LTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 2.39% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE: LTH) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Life Time Group Hldgs maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Life Time Group Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Life Time Group Hldgs was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Life Time Group Hldgs (LTH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $15.00. The current price Life Time Group Hldgs (LTH) is trading at is $14.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
