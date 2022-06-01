ñol

Laurentian Bank Of Canada Shares Surge After Q2 Results

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2022 11:42 AM | 1 min read
  • Laurentian Bank of Canada LB LRCDF reported a second-quarter net income increase of 12% year-over-year to C$59.5 million and an adjusted net income of C$61.6 million (+9% Y/Y).
  • Total revenue was C$259.6 million (+4% Y/Y). Net interest income increased 5% Y/Y to C$180.1 million, and Other income increased by 2% Y/Y to C$79.5 million.
  • Adjusted EPS was C$1.39, compared with C$1.23 in 2Q21.
  • Return on common shareholders' equity was 10% for the quarter, compared with 8.6% for 2Q21, and Adjusted ROE was 10.3%, compared with 9.2% a year ago.
  • The provision for credit losses was C$13 million, compared with C$2.4 million in 2Q21.
  • Non-interest expenses were C$172.1 million, a decrease of 4% Y/Y.
  • The efficiency ratio was 66.3%, compared with 71.9% in 2Q21 and the adjusted efficiency ratio was 65.2%, compared to 69.9% a year earlier.
  • Deposits increased by C$2.3 billion to C$25.2 billion as of April 30, 2022, compared with C$23 billion as of October 31, 2021.
  • The Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio stood at 9.3% as of April 30, 2022, compared with 10.2% as of October 31, 2021.
  • Dividend: Laurentian Bank declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.45 per common share, up 2% versus the dividend declared in the previous quarter and 13% Y/Y, payable on August 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 4, 2022.
  • Price Action: LB shares are trading higher by 8.34% at C$41.83 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

Posted In: CanadaEarningsNewsDividendsSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas