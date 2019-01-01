ñol

Lowe's Companies
(NYSE:LOW)
195.34
-4.29[-2.15%]
At close: May 31
195.30
-0.0400[-0.02%]
After Hours: 5:50PM EDT
Day High/Low194.39 - 198.75
52 Week High/Low179.22 - 263.31
Open / Close197.6 / 195.3
Float / Outstanding638.8M / 639.1M
Vol / Avg.4.7M / 4.4M
Mkt Cap124.8B
P/E16.18
50d Avg. Price202.06
Div / Yield3.2/1.60%
Payout Ratio25.93
EPS3.52
Total Float638.8M

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lowe's Companies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 18

EPS

$3.510

Quarterly Revenue

$23.7B

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

$23.7B

Earnings Recap

 

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lowe's Companies beat estimated earnings by 8.67%, reporting an EPS of $3.51 versus an estimate of $3.23.

Revenue was down $763.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lowe's Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.70 2.35 4 2.54
EPS Actual 1.78 2.73 4.25 3.21
Revenue Estimate 20.87B 21.99B 26.79B 23.35B
Revenue Actual 21.34B 22.92B 27.57B 24.42B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lowe's Companies using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Lowe's Companies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) reporting earnings?
A

Lowe's Companies (LOW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.57, which missed the estimate of $1.62.

Q
What were Lowe's Companies’s (NYSE:LOW) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $19.5B, which missed the estimate of $19.5B.

