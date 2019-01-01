Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lowe's Companies
Lowe's Companies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) was reported by DA Davidson on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $240.00 expecting LOW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.86% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) was provided by DA Davidson, and Lowe's Companies maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lowe's Companies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lowe's Companies was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lowe's Companies (LOW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $292.00 to $240.00. The current price Lowe's Companies (LOW) is trading at is $195.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
