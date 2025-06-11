Lowe's Teams Up With MrBeast: Will YouTuber's Fans Buy Backyard Obstacle Courses, Creator Tools?

Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies Inc LOW has partnered with content creator MrBeast, who is the most followed person on YouTube.

What Happened: With over 400 million subscribers on YouTube and a hit reality television series on Amazon.com Inc. AMZN- owned Prime Video, MrBeast has a wide audience of fans.

Retailer Lowe's is hoping to tap into that fan base and turn some of the fans into customers.

Lowe’s announced a partnership with MrBeast and the launch of the first Home Improvement Creator Network, which will include the YouTube star as the first member.

"Build to support creators of all sizes, the Lowe's Creator Network helps creators share project-driven stories that build affinity for their own brands and for Lowe's," the company said.

Lowe's is also partnering with MrBeast for season two of the Prime Video hit "Beast Games." The partnership will see Lowe's help build Beast City for the series and with other set builds.

Other content creators, DadSocial and Chris Loves Julia, have also been named participants in the new Lowe's program.

Why It's Important: MrBeast has a dedicated storefront on the Lowe's website, which includes several categories. Fans of MrBeast can buy products in categories like "Backyard Obstacle Course," "Become a Creator" and "Recreate a MrBeast Challenge."

Lowe's is helping to build parts of the set for the upcoming "Beast Games" season, including Beast City. The home improvement retailer could be mentioned during episodes and offer exclusive products during the next season.

"The building of BeastCity marks the first of many landmark projects between Lowe's and MrBeast, with future content collaborations anticipated," the company said.

Lowe's said using content creators could help the company.

"Driving preference and engagement with the Lowe's brand by tapping into creators with varying levels of followers is a key priority for Lowe's as we look to gain relevance with younger generations while increasing digital engagement," Lowe's Chief Marketing Officer Jen Wilson said.

Lowe's content creator segment could be one area investors and analysts will watch closely in coming quarterly reports to see if the new venture is translating to higher sales.

Photo courtesy of Lowe’s.