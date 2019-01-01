Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lovesac
Lovesac Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) was reported by BTIG on March 30, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $118.00 expecting LOVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 238.79% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) was provided by BTIG, and Lovesac maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lovesac, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lovesac was filed on March 30, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 30, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lovesac (LOVE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $113.00 to $118.00. The current price Lovesac (LOVE) is trading at is $34.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
