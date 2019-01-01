Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 29
EPS
$2.030
Quarterly Revenue
$196.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$196.2M
Earnings History
Lovesac Questions & Answers
When is Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) reporting earnings?
Lovesac (LOVE) is scheduled to report earnings on June 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 29, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.27, which missed the estimate of $-0.25.
What were Lovesac’s (NASDAQ:LOVE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $33.2M, which beat the estimate of $30.5M.
