Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Grand Canyon Education
Grand Canyon Education Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) was reported by Berenberg on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $86.00 expecting LOPE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.56% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) was provided by Berenberg, and Grand Canyon Education downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Grand Canyon Education, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Grand Canyon Education was filed on January 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $86.00. The current price Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is trading at is $89.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
