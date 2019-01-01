Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$1.720
Quarterly Revenue
$244.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$244.1M
Earnings History
Grand Canyon Education Questions & Answers
When is Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) reporting earnings?
Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.83, which beat the estimate of $0.68.
What were Grand Canyon Education’s (NASDAQ:LOPE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $218.3M, which beat the estimate of $213.1M.
