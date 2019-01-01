Comstock (AMEX:LODE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Comstock
Comstock Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Comstock (AMEX: LODE) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on July 22, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting LODE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 488.39% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Comstock (AMEX: LODE) was provided by Noble Capital Markets, and Comstock initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Comstock, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Comstock was filed on July 22, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 22, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Comstock (LODE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.50. The current price Comstock (LODE) is trading at is $0.76, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
