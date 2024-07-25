On Thursday, major U.S. indices showed mixed results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.2% to 39,935.07, while the S&P 500 fell by 0.5% to 5,399.22. The Nasdaq dropped 0.9% to 17,181.72.

Let’s take a closer look at the top stocks that caught the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

The Walt Disney Company DIS

The Walt Disney Company saw a decrease of 0.66% in its stock, closing at $89.21. The stock’s intraday high and low were $90.5 and $89.21 respectively, with a 52-week range of $123.74 to $78.73. On Thursday it was reported that Disney’s ESPN secured an 11-year, $77 billion deal to broadcast NBA games, airing 80 regular-season games including 20 on ABC, which will continue to exclusively broadcast the NBA Finals.

Eli Lilly and Co LLY

Eli Lilly’s stock fell by 4.50%, closing at $821.19. The stock’s intraday high and low were $851.62 and $806.38 respectively, with a 52-week range of $966.1 to $446.56. The decline was due to Viking Therapeutics advancing its novel obesity treatment, VK2735, to Phase 3.

AST SpaceMobile ASTS

AST SpaceMobile saw a significant increase of 24.55% in its stock, closing at $16.64. The stock’s intraday high and low were $16.8 and $13.6 respectively, with a 52-week range of $16.8 to $1.97. The rise in stock value was due to the successful completion of its first five commercial satellites.

DexCom DXCM

DexCom’s stock fell by 3.65%, closing at $107.85. The stock’s intraday high and low were $112.55 and $107.56 respectively, with a 52-week range of $142 to $74.75. The decline was due to mixed second-quarter results and weak forward guidance.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock increased by 1.97%, closing at $220.25. The stock’s intraday high and low were $226 and $216.23 respectively, with a 52-week range of $278.98 to $138.8. Despite the increase, the company faced a tough road ahead due to declining revenue and disappointing earnings results.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

