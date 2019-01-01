Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $341.00 expecting LLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.80% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Eli Lilly initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eli Lilly, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eli Lilly was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eli Lilly (LLY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $341.00. The current price Eli Lilly (LLY) is trading at is $313.43, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
