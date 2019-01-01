ñol

Eli Lilly
(NYSE:LLY)
313.43
-10.05[-3.11%]
At close: May 31
313.06
-0.3700[-0.12%]
After Hours: 5:52PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low309.03 - 318.46
52 Week High/Low195.5 - 324.08
Open / Close316.63 / 313.44
Float / Outstanding789.6M / 950.2M
Vol / Avg.6.3M / 3M
Mkt Cap297.8B
P/E48.07
50d Avg. Price294.87
Div / Yield3.92/1.21%
Payout Ratio52.45
EPS2.11
Total Float789.6M

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$369.00

Lowest Price Target1

$236.00

Consensus Price Target1

$315.50

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
54200

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • SVB Leerink
  • Mizuho
  • BMO Capital
  • Morgan Stanley
  • Wells Fargo

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Eli Lilly Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Eli Lilly (LLY)?
A

The latest price target for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was reported by SVB Leerink on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $341.00 expecting LLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 8.80% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Eli Lilly (LLY)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) was provided by SVB Leerink, and Eli Lilly initiated their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Eli Lilly (LLY)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eli Lilly, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eli Lilly was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Eli Lilly (LLY) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eli Lilly (LLY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $341.00. The current price Eli Lilly (LLY) is trading at is $313.43, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

