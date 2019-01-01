QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 1:37PM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 5:23PM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares (LKYSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares (OTC: LKYSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares's (LKYSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares.

Q

What is the target price for Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares (LKYSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares

Q

Current Stock Price for Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares (LKYSF)?

A

The stock price for Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares (OTC: LKYSF) is $0.48 last updated Fri Nov 19 2021 20:59:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares (LKYSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares.

Q

When is Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares (OTC:LKYSF) reporting earnings?

A

Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares (LKYSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares.

Q

What sector and industry does Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares (LKYSF) operate in?

A

Numinus Wellness Inc Ordinary Shares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.