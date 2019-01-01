Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lakeland Financial
Lakeland Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $66.00 expecting LKFN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.89% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ: LKFN) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Lakeland Financial maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lakeland Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lakeland Financial was filed on July 27, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 27, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lakeland Financial (LKFN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $70.00 to $66.00. The current price Lakeland Financial (LKFN) is trading at is $67.27, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
