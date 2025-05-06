FARO Technologies, Celanese, Avient, Aramark And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 1% on Tuesday.

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. FARO rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by AMETEK for an enterprise value of approximately $920 million.

FARO Technologies shares jumped 34.1% to $42.18 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC shares jumped 42% to $132.09.

shares jumped 42% to $132.09. Diversified Healthcare Trus t DHC rose 28% to $2.80 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and beat its FFO and sales estimates.

t rose 28% to $2.80 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and beat its FFO and sales estimates. EVgo, Inc . EVGO gained 28% to $3.55 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

. gained 28% to $3.55 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. ThredUp Inc. TDUP rose 25.4% to $5.57 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.

rose 25.4% to $5.57 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY25 sales guidance. Ameresco, Inc . AMRC gained 18% to $13.72 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY25 guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

. gained 18% to $13.72 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY25 guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc . LIND rose 17.5% to $10.72 after the company reported a first-quarter sales beat and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

. rose 17.5% to $10.72 after the company reported a first-quarter sales beat and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc . NBIX gained 12.8% to $123.73 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $138 to $139.

. gained 12.8% to $123.73 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $138 to $139. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS rose 6.2% to $44.49 after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Also, the company issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.

rose 6.2% to $44.49 after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Also, the company issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates. Celanese Corporation CE gained 7.2% to $48.01 following upbeat quarterly results.

gained 7.2% to $48.01 following upbeat quarterly results. Avient Corporation AVNT rose 6.4% to $36.19 following quarterly results.

rose 6.4% to $36.19 following quarterly results. Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS shares climbed 6.4% to $27.27 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

shares climbed 6.4% to $27.27 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. Aramark ARMK rose 6.4% to $36.41 following strong quarterly earnings.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock