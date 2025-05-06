FARO Technologies, Celanese, Avient, Aramark And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 1% on Tuesday.
Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. FARO rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by AMETEK for an enterprise value of approximately $920 million.
FARO Technologies shares jumped 34.1% to $42.18 on Tuesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC shares jumped 42% to $132.09.
- Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC rose 28% to $2.80 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and beat its FFO and sales estimates.
- EVgo, Inc. EVGO gained 28% to $3.55 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
- ThredUp Inc. TDUP rose 25.4% to $5.57 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
- Ameresco, Inc. AMRC gained 18% to $13.72 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY25 guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
- Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. LIND rose 17.5% to $10.72 after the company reported a first-quarter sales beat and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX gained 12.8% to $123.73 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $138 to $139.
- Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS rose 6.2% to $44.49 after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Also, the company issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.
- Celanese Corporation CE gained 7.2% to $48.01 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Avient Corporation AVNT rose 6.4% to $36.19 following quarterly results.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS shares climbed 6.4% to $27.27 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- Aramark ARMK rose 6.4% to $36.41 following strong quarterly earnings.
