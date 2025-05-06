May 6, 2025 10:02 AM 2 min read

FARO Technologies, Celanese, Avient, Aramark And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor
U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 1% on Tuesday.

Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. FARO rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by AMETEK for an enterprise value of approximately $920 million.

FARO Technologies shares jumped 34.1% to $42.18 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC shares jumped 42% to $132.09.
  • Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC rose 28% to $2.80 after the company reported first-quarter financial results and beat its FFO and sales estimates.
  • EVgo, Inc. EVGO gained 28% to $3.55 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
  • ThredUp Inc. TDUP rose 25.4% to $5.57 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY25 sales guidance.
  • Ameresco, Inc. AMRC gained 18% to $13.72 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY25 guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
  • Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. LIND rose 17.5% to $10.72 after the company reported a first-quarter sales beat and issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. NBIX gained 12.8% to $123.73 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also, Needham maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $138 to $139.
  • Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS rose 6.2% to $44.49 after the company reported first-quarter financial results. Also, the company issued second-quarter revenue guidance below estimates.
  • Celanese Corporation CE gained 7.2% to $48.01 following upbeat quarterly results.
  • Avient Corporation AVNT rose 6.4% to $36.19 following quarterly results.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS shares climbed 6.4% to $27.27 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • Aramark ARMK rose 6.4% to $36.41 following strong quarterly earnings.

