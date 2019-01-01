ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lindblad Expeditions
(NASDAQ:LIND)
14.36
-0.05[-0.35%]
At close: May 31
14.36
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14.12 - 14.68
52 Week High/Low10.16 - 19.13
Open / Close14.22 / 14.36
Float / Outstanding24.5M / 50.9M
Vol / Avg.194.8K / 264.2K
Mkt Cap731.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price14.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.85
Total Float24.5M

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lindblad Expeditions reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 3

EPS

$-0.850

Quarterly Revenue

$67.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$67.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lindblad Expeditions missed estimated earnings by 41.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.6.

Revenue was up $66.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 8.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lindblad Expeditions's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.48 -0.48 -0.60 -0.55
EPS Actual -0.54 -0.50 -0.71 -0.66
Revenue Estimate 59.01M 40.96M 8.90M 920.00K
Revenue Actual 65.55M 64.51M 15.27M 1.78M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lindblad Expeditions using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Lindblad Expeditions Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) reporting earnings?
A

Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.06, which beat the estimate of $-0.07.

Q
What were Lindblad Expeditions’s (NASDAQ:LIND) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $55.6M, which missed the estimate of $57.9M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.