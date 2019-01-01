Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting LIND to fall to within 12 months (a possible -2.51% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Lindblad Expeditions maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lindblad Expeditions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lindblad Expeditions was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $14.00. The current price Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) is trading at is $14.36, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
