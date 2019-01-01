Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lincoln Educational Servs missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $4.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lincoln Educational Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.09
|0.03
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.11
|0.06
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|86.52M
|83.16M
|73.44M
|76.83M
|Revenue Actual
|87.82M
|89.06M
|80.46M
|78.00M
Earnings History
Lincoln Educational Servs Questions & Answers
Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.28, which missed the estimate of $-0.25.
The Actual Revenue was $61.9M, which missed the estimate of $62.5M.
