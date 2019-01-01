ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lincoln Educational Servs
(NASDAQ:LINC)
6.18
0.10[1.64%]
At close: May 31
6.18
00
After Hours: 4:12PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.01 - 6.28
52 Week High/Low4.94 - 8.2
Open / Close6.07 / 6.18
Float / Outstanding23.9M / 27.3M
Vol / Avg.150.9K / 139.3K
Mkt Cap168.5M
P/E6.69
50d Avg. Price6.56
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float23.9M

Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lincoln Educational Servs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$0.000

Quarterly Revenue

$82.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$82.6M

Earnings Recap

 

Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lincoln Educational Servs missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $4.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lincoln Educational Servs's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.47 0.09 0.03 0.10
EPS Actual 0.73 0.11 0.06 0.13
Revenue Estimate 86.52M 83.16M 73.44M 76.83M
Revenue Actual 87.82M 89.06M 80.46M 78.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lincoln Educational Servs using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Lincoln Educational Servs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) reporting earnings?
A

Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.28, which missed the estimate of $-0.25.

Q
What were Lincoln Educational Servs’s (NASDAQ:LINC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $61.9M, which missed the estimate of $62.5M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.