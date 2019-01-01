Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lincoln Educational Servs missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $4.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lincoln Educational Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.09 0.03 0.10 EPS Actual 0.73 0.11 0.06 0.13 Revenue Estimate 86.52M 83.16M 73.44M 76.83M Revenue Actual 87.82M 89.06M 80.46M 78.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.