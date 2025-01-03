United States Steel, Diageo And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

Shares of United States Steel Corporation X fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.

This decline comes as President Joe Biden is poised to block the proposed acquisition by Nippon Steel NPSCY, potentially as soon as Friday, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

United States Steel shares dipped 7.3% to $30.23 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Tejon Ranch Co. TRC shares dipped 11.4% to $14.01 in pre-market trading.

shares dipped 11.4% to $14.01 in pre-market trading. Lincoln Educational Services Corporation LINC shares fell 7.7% to $14.10 in pre-market trading after falling over 3% on Thursday.

shares fell 7.7% to $14.10 in pre-market trading after falling over 3% on Thursday. Hesai Group HSAI fell 4.6% to $15.39 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Thursday.

fell 4.6% to $15.39 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Thursday. Enhabit, Inc . EHAB fell 4.5% to $7.40 in pre-market trading.

. fell 4.5% to $7.40 in pre-market trading. Diageo plc DEO fell 2.9% to $122.58 in pre-market trading.

fell 2.9% to $122.58 in pre-market trading. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II NETD fell 2.8% to $10.51 in pre-market trading.

fell 2.8% to $10.51 in pre-market trading. Metallus Inc. MTUS 2.8% to $13.31 in pre-market trading.

