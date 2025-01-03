United States Steel, Diageo And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 100 points on Friday.
Shares of United States Steel Corporation X fell sharply in today's pre-market trading.
This decline comes as President Joe Biden is poised to block the proposed acquisition by Nippon Steel NPSCY, potentially as soon as Friday, Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.
United States Steel shares dipped 7.3% to $30.23 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Tejon Ranch Co. TRC shares dipped 11.4% to $14.01 in pre-market trading.
- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation LINC shares fell 7.7% to $14.10 in pre-market trading after falling over 3% on Thursday.
- Hesai Group HSAI fell 4.6% to $15.39 in pre-market trading after jumping over 16% on Thursday.
- Enhabit, Inc. EHAB fell 4.5% to $7.40 in pre-market trading.
- Diageo plc DEO fell 2.9% to $122.58 in pre-market trading.
- Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II NETD fell 2.8% to $10.51 in pre-market trading.
- Metallus Inc. MTUS 2.8% to $13.31 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.