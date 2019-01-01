Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lincoln Educational Servs
Lincoln Educational Servs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ: LINC) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on September 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting LINC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.09% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ: LINC) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Lincoln Educational Servs initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lincoln Educational Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lincoln Educational Servs was filed on September 10, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 10, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Lincoln Educational Servs (LINC) is trading at is $6.38, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.