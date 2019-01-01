LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LGI Homes beat estimated earnings by 19.49%, reporting an EPS of $3.25 versus an estimate of $2.72.
Revenue was down $159.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.33 which was followed by a 1.2% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LGI Homes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.20
|3.95
|3.84
|2.50
|EPS Actual
|4.53
|4.05
|4.73
|3.95
|Revenue Estimate
|758.08M
|731.98M
|713.30M
|598.55M
|Revenue Actual
|801.08M
|751.61M
|791.51M
|705.95M
