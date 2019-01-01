LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LGI Homes
LGI Homes Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) was reported by JP Morgan on April 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $81.00 expecting LGIH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.97% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) was provided by JP Morgan, and LGI Homes maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LGI Homes, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LGI Homes was filed on April 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LGI Homes (LGIH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $96.00 to $81.00. The current price LGI Homes (LGIH) is trading at is $97.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
