ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
LGI Homes
(NASDAQ:LGIH)
97.55
-1.24[-1.26%]
Last update: 3:13PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low95.93 - 98.19
52 Week High/Low86.72 - 185
Open / Close97.5 / -
Float / Outstanding16.9M / 23.7M
Vol / Avg.147.1K / 346.8K
Mkt Cap2.3B
P/E5.97
50d Avg. Price97.92
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.3
Total Float16.9M

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Buy

Highest Price Target1

$160.00

Lowest Price Target1

$81.00

Consensus Price Target1

$113.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00011

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • JP Morgan
  • BTIG
  • Wells Fargo

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for LGI Homes

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

LGI Homes Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for LGI Homes (LGIH)?
A

The latest price target for LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) was reported by JP Morgan on April 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $81.00 expecting LGIH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.97% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for LGI Homes (LGIH)?
A

The latest analyst rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) was provided by JP Morgan, and LGI Homes maintained their underweight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for LGI Homes (LGIH)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LGI Homes, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LGI Homes was filed on April 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 13, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating LGI Homes (LGIH) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LGI Homes (LGIH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $96.00 to $81.00. The current price LGI Homes (LGIH) is trading at is $97.55, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.