Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Littelfuse
The latest price target for Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) was reported by Stifel on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $290.00 expecting LFUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.16% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) was provided by Stifel, and Littelfuse maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Littelfuse, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Littelfuse was filed on December 3, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 3, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Littelfuse (LFUS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $270.00 to $290.00. The current price Littelfuse (LFUS) is trading at is $270.63, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
