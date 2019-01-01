Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$4.990
Quarterly Revenue
$623.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$623.3M
Earnings History
Littelfuse Questions & Answers
When is Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) reporting earnings?
Littelfuse (LFUS) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)?
The Actual EPS was $2.10, which beat the estimate of $2.09.
What were Littelfuse’s (NASDAQ:LFUS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $313.4M, which beat the estimate of $312.1M.
