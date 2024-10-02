Jim Cramer: This Consumer Defensive Stock Is A Buy, Archer-Daniels-Midland Is A 'Value Trap'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE is losing a “lot of money.”

On Oct. 1, NANO Nuclear Energy said Carlos O. Maidana has been named as the company’s head of thermal hydraulics and space program.

Cramer recommended buying McKesson Corporation MKC. “I'm ready to start buying, don't buy all at once.”

On Sept. 25, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained McKesson with a Buy and lowered the price target from $623 to $579.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG is a “little too much oil for me," Cramer said.

On Oct 1, Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read maintained Diamondback Energy with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $230 to $219.

“It's got a huge multiple for its growth rate, and that is worrisome to me. I'm going to have to say we got to come back with something that is less expensive,” Cramer said when asked about Littelfuse LFUS.

On Aug. 29, Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained Littelfuse with an Outperform and raised the price target from $300 to $315.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM is a “value trap,” Cramer said.

On Sept. 9, UBS analyst Manav Gupta maintained Archer-Daniels Midland with a Neutral and raised the price target from $60 to $64.

Price Action:

NANO Nuclear Energy shares gained 14.8% to settle at $16.54 on Tuesday.

McKesson shares gained 0.8% to close at $498.48 during the session.

Diamondback shares gained 3% to close at $177.52 during Tuesday's session.

Littelfuse shares fell 1.7% to settle at $260.64 on Tuesday.

Archer-Daniels-Midland shares fell 0.4% to close at $59.52 on Tuesday.

