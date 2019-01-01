LifeStance Health Gr (NASDAQ:LFST), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for LifeStance Health Gr
LifeStance Health Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for LifeStance Health Gr (NASDAQ: LFST) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting LFST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.38% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for LifeStance Health Gr (NASDAQ: LFST) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and LifeStance Health Gr maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of LifeStance Health Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for LifeStance Health Gr was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest LifeStance Health Gr (LFST) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $8.00. The current price LifeStance Health Gr (LFST) is trading at is $7.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
