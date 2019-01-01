ñol

Leju Hldgs
(NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one Ordinary share recently split on Friday, May 20, 2022 with a ratio of 1:10
4.005
-0.025[-0.62%]
Last update: 1:34PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low3.87 - 4.16
52 Week High/Low0.28 - 5.63
Open / Close3.87 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 13.7M
Vol / Avg.9.6K / 319K
Mkt Cap54.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.99
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.4
Total Float-

Leju Hldgs (NYSE:LEJU), Dividends

Leju Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Leju Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.8

Last Dividend

Apr 10, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Leju Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Leju Hldgs (LEJU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leju Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on May 15, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own Leju Hldgs (LEJU) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leju Hldgs (LEJU). The last dividend payout was on May 15, 2015 and was $0.20

Q
How much per share is the next Leju Hldgs (LEJU) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leju Hldgs (LEJU). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.20 on May 15, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for Leju Hldgs (NYSE:LEJU)?
A

Leju Hldgs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Leju Hldgs (LEJU) was $0.20 and was paid out next on May 15, 2015.

