Leju Hldgs
(NYSE:LEJU)
Leju Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares, each representing one Ordinary share recently split on Friday, May 20, 2022 with a ratio of 1:10
3.38
-0.15[-4.25%]
At close: Jun 9
4.19
0.8100[23.96%]
After Hours: 9:27AM EDT
Day High/Low3.27 - 3.69
52 Week High/Low0.28 - 5.63
Open / Close3.4 / 3.38
Float / Outstanding- / 13.7M
Vol / Avg.58K / 320K
Mkt Cap46.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.39
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.4
Total Float-

Leju Hldgs (NYSE:LEJU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Leju Hldgs

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Leju Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Leju Hldgs (LEJU)?
A

The latest price target for Leju Hldgs (NYSE: LEJU) was reported by JP Morgan on August 29, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting LEJU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Leju Hldgs (LEJU)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Leju Hldgs (NYSE: LEJU) was provided by JP Morgan, and Leju Hldgs upgraded their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Leju Hldgs (LEJU)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Leju Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Leju Hldgs was filed on August 29, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 29, 2019.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Leju Hldgs (LEJU) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Leju Hldgs (LEJU) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Leju Hldgs (LEJU) is trading at is $3.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

