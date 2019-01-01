Lands' End (NASDAQ:LE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lands' End
The latest price target for Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) was reported by Craig-Hallum on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting LE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.29% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lands' End (NASDAQ: LE) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and Lands' End downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lands' End, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lands' End was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lands' End (LE) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $35.00 to $15.00. The current price Lands' End (LE) is trading at is $11.43, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
