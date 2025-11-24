On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Capital Wealth Planning CEO Kevin Simpson picked Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) , praising its recent earnings report.

E-commerce is expanding, membership model is growing, and the company's management issued a strong forward guidance, he added.

Walmart, on Nov. 20, reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its fiscal year 2026 revenue and adjusted EPS outlook. It is also transferring its listing from NYSE to Nasdaq, effective Dec 9.

Rob Sechan, CEO of NewEdge Wealth, picked Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) , which has pulled back 25% over the past few months.

Supporting his view, BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker, on Nov. 7, maintained Vistra with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $236 to $245, while Evercore ISI Group analyst Durgesh Chopra maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $237 to $243.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, named Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) as his final trade.

Lending support to his choice, Leidos, on Nov. 4, reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its full-year EPS guidance. The company reported quarterly revenue growth of 7% year over year (Y/Y) to $4.47 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.28 billion.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Zoom Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Monday.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share, up from $1.38 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Zoom’s quarterly revenue is $1.21 billion, compared to $1.18 billion a year earlier, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Price Action:

Vistra shares fell 3% to close at $168.59 on Friday.

Leidos rose 0.5% to close at $186.49 during the session.

Walmart shares fell 1.7% to settle at $105.32 on Friday.

Zoom shares gained 0.3% to close at $78.63.

