Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) shares fell sharply as investors reset expectations after rival Peraton was chosen to lead the FAA's Brand New Air Traffic Control System modernization, an outcome that removed a key catalyst many had associated with Parsons.

Peraton said it will help accelerate upgrades, enhance safety, and expand capability as air traffic volumes rise and the system faces pressure from unmanned aircraft and aging infrastructure.

It also cast itself as a "pure-play" systems integrator, citing Peraton Labs and capabilities spanning AI, secure communications, cyber, and large-scale federal missions.

Also Read: Parsons Gains Access To Huge Navy Logistics And Humanitarian Contract

Before the decision, Parsons and IBM had outlined a joint approach aligned with President Donald Trump's and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's vision, emphasizing an open, vendor-agnostic model designed for continuous improvement using real-time feedback.

Under that plan, Parsons would serve as the prime contractor and single point of accountability, pairing its long history of FAA support with IBM's systems integration experience.

Following the outcome, Parsons reiterated that modernizing air traffic control remains a national priority, highlighted its nearly 50 years of supporting the FAA, and said it remains ready to support the agency through existing work and potentially as an implementation partner.

Separately, Parsons said it secured a spot on DTRA's Cooperative Threat Reduction Integration Contract IV, a $3.5 billion ceiling IDIQ that positions it to compete for future WMD-related task orders, although the structure does not guarantee revenue.

PSN Price Action: Parsons shares were down 21.32% at $66.45 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock