Lucid Group Stabilizes Friday As Stock Battles "EV Winter" Gloom

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) shares are trading marginally higher Friday morning, effectively flat for the week after recovering from a sell-off earlier this week. The luxury EV maker is currently caught in a tug-of-war between favorable macroeconomic policy and bearish fundamental analysis.

Lucid Group stock is building positive momentum. What’s driving LCID shares up?

What To Know: Support for the stock follows the Federal Reserve’s decision on Wednesday to cut interest rates by 0.25%, bringing the target range to 3.5%–3.75%.

While the Fed signaled a more patient stance for 2026, the immediate easing of borrowing costs is a welcome development for capital-intensive growth companies like Lucid, which rely heavily on external funding.

However, upside momentum remains capped by a downgrade earlier this week from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Andrew Percoco slashed Lucid’s price target to $10 and downgraded the stock to Underweight, warning of an approaching “EV Winter” in 2026.

The firm projects Lucid will not reach gross profit breakeven until 2028 and estimates the company will require a massive $2 billion equity raise by the second half of 2026 to fund operations, posing significant dilution risk to current shareholders.

Despite the pessimistic outlook, Lucid's technical setup may be preventing further declines. The stock currently tops the list of most shorted equities with 52.7% short interest, creating a battleground where heavy bearish betting clashes with traders looking for a potential squeeze on positive news.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge rankings underscore these technical challenges, assigning the stock a Momentum score of 7.34 while flagging Price Trends as negative across short, medium, and long-term horizons.

LCID Price Action: Lucid Group shares were up 0.78% at $12.93 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Support levels appear to be forming around the recent low of $12.73, which could provide a cushion for the stock in case of a pullback. Conversely, resistance is likely to be encountered near the $13.21 mark, which was the intraday high.

A breakout above this level could pave the way for further gains, while failure to hold above the support level may lead to increased selling pressure.

Read Also: Gene Munster Predicts Tesla Deliveries Will Miss Expectations Next Year, Says Waymo To Hit 1 Million Rides Per Week Mark

Image: Shutterstock