Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lucid Gr
Lucid Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lucid Gr (NASDAQ: LCID) was reported by Citigroup on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting LCID to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.59% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lucid Gr (NASDAQ: LCID) was provided by Citigroup, and Lucid Gr maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lucid Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lucid Gr was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lucid Gr (LCID) rating was a maintained with a price target of $45.00 to $36.00. The current price Lucid Gr (LCID) is trading at is $20.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
