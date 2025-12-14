Elon Musk's $50K Tiny House, Rivian's AI Turn And More: The Week In Mobility

It’s been an eventful week in the world of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) . From a major competitor’s bold claims to Elon Musk‘s latest housing investment, here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

‘Uber Is Cooked,’ Says Ross Gerber

Investor Ross Gerber believes that Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is in trouble due to the rapid growth of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) ‘s autonomous cab service, Waymo. Gerber shared his thoughts on Waymo’s reported 450,000 weekly rides milestone on social media, highlighting the company’s average ride revenue and annual revenue.

Gerber’s comments indicate a potential threat to Uber’s market position.

Elon Musk Bought A Boxabl Home For $50K; Now Tesla Turns To The Firm For Supercharger Buildings

Elon Musk has been a long-time supporter of Boxabl, an innovative housing solutions company. Now, Tesla is considering Boxabl’s help for a potential upgrade of its Supercharger locations. This could mean improved amenities at Tesla’s Supercharger locations, such as restrooms, vending machines, and more.

This move could significantly enhance the overall experience for Tesla users.

GM's ‘Silicon Valley Cowboy' Ignites Stock Rally

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) has experienced an unexpected surge in its stock, climbing approximately 45% year-to-date. The driving force behind this momentum is the company’s renewed focus on autonomy, led by Sterling Anderson, a former standout at Tesla and Aurora Innovation Inc.

This resurgence could pose a significant challenge to Tesla’s dominance in the EV market.

Rivian’s AI Turn Vs. Lucid’s Uber Alliance: Robotaxi Race

While Tesla remains the undisputed “Robotaxi King,” two contenders are vying for the rest of the autonomous market. Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) are selling two different versions of the robotaxi dream.

This competition could reshape the future of the autonomous vehicle industry.

Elon Musk Says He Would Rather Focus On His Businesses Than Work With DOGE Again

Elon Musk has expressed his preference to focus on his businesses rather than working with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) again. This statement comes amid easing tensions between Musk and President Donald Trump.

Musk’s focus on his businesses could lead to further industry-shaping innovations.

