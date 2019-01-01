Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$57.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$57.7M
Earnings History
Lucid Gr Questions & Answers
When is Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) reporting earnings?
Lucid Gr (LCID) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.43, which missed the estimate of $-0.25.
What were Lucid Gr’s (NASDAQ:LCID) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $232K, which missed the estimate of $1.3M.
