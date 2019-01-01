Landcadia Hldgs IV (NASDAQ:LCA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 14
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue
–
Earnings History
Landcadia Hldgs IV Questions & Answers
When is Landcadia Hldgs IV (NASDAQ:LCA) reporting earnings?
Landcadia Hldgs IV (LCA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 14, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Landcadia Hldgs IV (NASDAQ:LCA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Landcadia Hldgs IV’s (NASDAQ:LCA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
