Lazydays Hldgs (NASDAQ:LAZY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Lazydays Hldgs (NASDAQ:LAZY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 09:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lazydays Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 5.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.17 versus an estimate of $1.24.
Revenue was up $105.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 20.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lazydays Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|1.25
|0.85
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|1.16
|1.21
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|322.80M
|318.70M
|265.37M
|270.90M
|Revenue Actual
|322.54M
|318.73M
|322.79M
|270.99M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Lazydays Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.
Lazydays Hldgs Questions & Answers
Lazydays Hldgs (LAZY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.32, which beat the estimate of $-0.58.
The Actual Revenue was $142.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.