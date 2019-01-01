Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:49 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lazard beat estimated earnings by 20.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.87.
Revenue was up $50.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48 which was followed by a 3.48% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lazard's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.44
|0.95
|0.88
|0.89
|EPS Actual
|1.92
|0.98
|1.28
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|858.32M
|715.32M
|652.31M
|658.44M
|Revenue Actual
|967.95M
|701.64M
|821.45M
|647.86M
Earnings History
Lazard (LAZ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.79.
The Actual Revenue was $720.2M, which beat the estimate of $626.7M.
