Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) was reported by Piper Sandler on April 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting LAZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.02% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lazard (NYSE: LAZ) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Lazard maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lazard, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lazard was filed on April 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lazard (LAZ) rating was a maintained with a price target of $49.00 to $45.00. The current price Lazard (LAZ) is trading at is $35.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
