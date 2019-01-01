|Day Range1.500 - 1.700
|52 Wk Range1.650 - 5.500
|Open / Close1.660 / -
|Float / Outstanding7.689M / 7.878M
|Vol / Avg.208.773K / 3.348M
|Mkt Cap12.133M
|P/E13.890
|50d Avg. Price2.640
|Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float7.689M
|EPS0.120
Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.
There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for Laser Photonics in recent months.
