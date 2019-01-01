ñol

Laser Photonics
(NASDAQ:LASE)
$1.54
-0.13[-7.78%]
Last update: 3:10PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Day Range1.500 - 1.70052 Wk Range1.650 - 5.500Open / Close1.660 / -Float / Outstanding7.689M / 7.878M
Vol / Avg.208.773K / 3.348MMkt Cap12.133MP/E13.89050d Avg. Price2.640
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float7.689MEPS0.120

Laser Photonics Corp Stock (NASDAQ:LASE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Laser Photonics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Nov 8

EPS

$0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$1.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$5M

Q

When is Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) reporting earnings?

A

Laser Photonics (LASE) is scheduled to report earnings on February 4, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 8, 2022 for Q3.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE)?

A

The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were Laser Photonics’s (NASDAQ:LASE) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $1.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

