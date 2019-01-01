Earnings Date
Nov 8
EPS
$0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$1.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Laser Photonics using advanced sorting and filters.
When is Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) reporting earnings?
Laser Photonics (LASE) is scheduled to report earnings on February 4, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 8, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE)?
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Laser Photonics’s (NASDAQ:LASE) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.