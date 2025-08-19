Laser Photonics Shares Soar On Triple-Digit Q2 Growth, Acquisition Momentum

Laser Photonics Inc. LASE shares are trading higher on Tuesday, extending momentum from Monday, after the company reported a sharp year-over-year improvement in its second-quarter financial results.

What To Know: The stock rallied as investors responded to triple-digit revenue growth and signs of operational discipline despite ongoing expansion.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, revenue surged 317% to $2.6 million, compared with $0.6 million a year earlier. Gross profit rose 341% to $1.4 million, with gross margins improving to 53.5%. The company also implemented $2 million in annualized cost reductions during the quarter, which are expected to deliver full benefits in future periods.

CEO Wayne Tupuola said the results highlight the success of the company's strategic transformation. He pointed to significant wins from the CMS acquisition, including contracts with a Fortune 500 appliance manufacturer and a global manufacturing services provider. Tupuola added that the recently announced Beamer acquisition strengthens the company's "Made in America" positioning and provides a coast-to-coast distribution network.

Chief Financial Officer Carlos Sardinas emphasized that the combination of rapid growth and cost reductions demonstrates the company's ability to scale while improving efficiency. He noted that while operating expenses increased due to acquisitions, the implemented savings are expected to enhance leverage going forward.

The company also highlighted recent customer orders, including the sale of its CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3040 to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority through distributor W.W. Grainger. That deal expands the company's footprint in transportation infrastructure and strengthens its relationship with one of the largest industrial distributors in North America.

The market reaction reflects confidence in Laser Photonics' dual strategy of aggressive expansion through acquisitions and disciplined cost management. With revenue momentum carrying over from earlier in the year and new growth channels opening across multiple industries, shares extended their strong rally for a second consecutive day.

LASE Price Action: Laser Photonics shares were up 63.41% at $4.02 at publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

