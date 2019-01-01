Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.620
Quarterly Revenue
$12.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.2M
Earnings History
Landmark Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) reporting earnings?
Landmark Bancorp (LARK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Landmark Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:LARK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $12M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
