Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) was reported by EF Hutton on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $32.00 expecting LAND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 19.78% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) was provided by EF Hutton, and Gladstone Land maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Gladstone Land, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Gladstone Land was filed on February 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Gladstone Land (LAND) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.60 to $32.00. The current price Gladstone Land (LAND) is trading at is $26.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.