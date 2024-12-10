Top 3 Real Estate Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

National Health Investors Inc NHI

On Nov. 5, the company reported quarterly sales of $82.94 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $79.21 million. Eric Mendelsohn, NHI President and CEO, stated, “Fundamentals remain strong across much of the portfolio with occupancy and EBITDARM coverage improving sequentially from the second quarter across our major asset classes.” The company's stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $51.59.

RSI Value: 29.55

29.55 NHI Price Action: Shares of National Health Investors fell 1.6% to close at $74.35 on Monday.

Shares of National Health Investors fell 1.6% to close at $74.35 on Monday.

Site Centers Corp SITC

On Nov. 4, the company said third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $320.2 million, or $6.07 per diluted share. “SITE Centers completed the planned spin-off of Curbline Properties on October 1, unlocking a unique and scalable opportunity focused on convenience real estate and providing investors with two distinct business plans,” commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock fell around 5% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $10.19.

RSI Value: 27.10

27.10 SITC Price Action: Shares of Site Centers gained 0.6% to close at $15.43 on Monday.

Shares of Site Centers gained 0.6% to close at $15.43 on Monday.

Gladstone Land Corp LAND

On Nov. 15, Gladstone Land announced the retirement of COO Terry Lee Brubaker. President and Chief Executive Officer, David Gladstone, stated, “Terry has been an integral part of the Gladstone family since inception. His tenure at Gladstone has been marked by remarkable growth and steadfast dedication. Terry’s commitment to our funds and our shareholders will be missed.” The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.68.

RSI Value: 24.17

24.17 LAND Price Action: Shares of Braskem fell 5.8% to close at $4.82 on Friday.

Shares of Braskem fell 5.8% to close at $4.82 on Friday.

