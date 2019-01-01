Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.185
Quarterly Revenue
$19.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$19.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Gladstone Land using advanced sorting and filters.
Gladstone Land Questions & Answers
When is Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) reporting earnings?
Gladstone Land (LAND) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)?
The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Gladstone Land’s (NASDAQ:LAND) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6M, which beat the estimate of $5.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.