Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kymera Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 7.58%, reporting an EPS of $-0.71 versus an estimate of $-0.66.

Revenue was down $9.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.86% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.