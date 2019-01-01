Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.990
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Krystal Biotech Questions & Answers
When is Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) reporting earnings?
Krystal Biotech (KRYS) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.26, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Krystal Biotech’s (NASDAQ:KRYS) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
