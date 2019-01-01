ñol

Repro-Med Systems
(NASDAQ:KRMD)
2.32
0.09[4.04%]
At close: May 27
2.59
0.27[11.64%]
After Hours: 9:16AM EDT
Day High/Low2.23 - 2.35
52 Week High/Low1.9 - 4.83
Open / Close2.23 / 2.35
Float / Outstanding24M / 44.9M
Vol / Avg.7.8K / 41.2K
Mkt Cap104.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.66
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.06
Total Float24M

Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Repro-Med Systems reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$-0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$6.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6.2M

Earnings Recap

Shares of Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) decreased 2.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 200.00% year over year to ($0.02), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $5,528,000 declined by 28.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,390,000.

Outlook

Repro-Med Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Repro-Med Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479119&tp_key=88143bc632

Technicals

52-week high: $10.34

Company's 52-week low was at $2.70

Price action over last quarter: down 13.67%

Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems Inc develops, manufactures and commercializes easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60 and FreedomEdge Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings.

Repro-Med Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) reporting earnings?
A

Repro-Med Systems (KRMD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Repro-Med Systems’s (NASDAQ:KRMD) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $6.6M, which beat the estimate of $5.5M.

