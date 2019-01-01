Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Shares of Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) decreased 2.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 200.00% year over year to ($0.02), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $5,528,000 declined by 28.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,390,000.

Outlook

Repro-Med Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Repro-Med Systems hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479119&tp_key=88143bc632

Technicals

52-week high: $10.34

Company's 52-week low was at $2.70

Price action over last quarter: down 13.67%

Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems Inc develops, manufactures and commercializes easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60 and FreedomEdge Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings.