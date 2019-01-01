Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Repro-Med Systems
Repro-Med Systems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on January 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting KRMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 140.38% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and Repro-Med Systems downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Repro-Med Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Repro-Med Systems was filed on January 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Repro-Med Systems (KRMD) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Repro-Med Systems (KRMD) is trading at is $2.08, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.